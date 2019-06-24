Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Two Edo state House of Assembly members-elect were on Monday inaugurated by Speaker Frank Okiye, further depleting the ranks of the 15-man pro-Oshiomhole legislators to 13.

The two newly sworn-in members are Sunday Ojiezele, representing Esan South East and Emmanuel Okoduwa representing Esan North East Constituency II.

They took the oath of office after completing due documentation and were formally inaugurated by the speaker, bringing to 11 the number of legislators of the state House of Assembly, so far sworn-in as at June 24 after the House was inaugurated on June, 17 with nine members to commence legislative business for the 7th assembly.

During the sitting, the speaker said that the inauguration was done after the members had completed documentation and to also prove to the world that they were not obstructing anyone from accessing the House.

Addressing journalists, he said that “after the inauguration of the House, the sitting was adjourned to July 17, but exigencies have necessitated the recall of members from their various committee assignments, reason being that it has become very necessary to demonstrate to the world that this House is not intended to shut out anybody.

“Last Friday, the clerk of the House brought to my knowledge that two members-elect have completed their documentation. I immediately told them to come forward for inauguration and issued a notice of this sitting where the members were inaugurated.”

He explained that the move was to encourage members-elect who are foot-dragging to complete their documentation, noting that “they should know that we were serious when we told them to complete their documentation and come forward to be sworn-in. As a matter of fact, this House has a responsibility to the people.

“We must hit the ground running. We have constituted our principal officers council so that some decisions that need to be referred to the principal officers can now be done and the council can take decisions.”

The House at plenary ratified a letter from the Edo state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the appointment of principal officers and thereafter, the assembly appointed Roland Asoro representing Orhionmwon South Constituency as House leader.

The House also appointed Henry Okhuarobo representing Ikpoba-Okha Constituency as chief whip, Marcus Onobun representing Esan West as deputy House leader and Nosa Okunbor as co-opted member of the principal officers’ council.