Edo polls: We are winning the election already — Ize-Iyamu’s wife

Prof Idia Ize-Iyamu, wife of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has expressed hope that the husband is winning the election already.

Speaking on Saturday, September 19, Mrs Ize-Iyamu said that they know the election will favour them because they have campaigned to the people and convinced them.

She said, ”We know we are going to win it because we have canvassed for vote from door to door, markets, offices and businesses.

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATE: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu battle for Edo governorship seat (photos/videos)

”We’ve gone everywhere and have convinced the people.

”You can see that they have all come out to vote for us.

Speaking on the allegation that the election wasn’t peaceful, Mrs Ize-Iyamu debunked the allegation, saying that they were no fights and vote canvassing at the polling unit.

She also added, ”The election has been smooth, it started late but thereafter accreditation commenced and we voted.

”I am satisfied with the co duct of the election.”

Meanwhile, Daily Times reported that Gov Obaseki on Friday, September 18, stated that he doesn’t mind losing the election “if it costs anyone’s blood.”

His second term ambition, according to the governor, who will stand for re-election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, is not worth spilling the blood of anyone.