A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Peter Esele, has decried the political crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, describing it as self- inflicted.

Esele made the assertion in an interview in Benin on Wednesday. The APC governorship aspirant in the 2016 poll, said that the differences were personal and selfish rather than ideological or issues-based.

“It is sad to see that the present disagreement in the party is all about ego and who gets what,” he said and advised the people of Edo state to be vigilant and learn to ask questions in order to have an informed opinion rather than taking sides blindly.

He said that “people should ask if this disagreement in Edo state is about healthcare, education or infrastructure for the people. I will be interested in seeing politicians quarrel or disagree on issues that affect the common man and not issues of ego or playing to the gallery.

“Initially, they said Gov. Godwin Obaseki is the best thing to happen to Edo state, now the same people who brought him are the ones saying he should go. I want to see disagreements among politicians being based on ideas.”

The former labour leader also called for the speedy resolution of the crisis over the inauguration of the state House of Assembly for the progress and development of the state.

He opined that the court remains the best place to resolve the crisis that arose from the inauguration, adding that “if a matter suits you, you will interpret it in a way that everybody thinks it is a crime. Why don’t we ask ourselves these questions?

The House was inaugurated based on a letter of proclamation transmitted to the clerk of the House, so what is next? What we should ask ourselves is whether the inauguration was wrong. If it is wrong, we go to court and if the court then says that the act is illegal, then we start all over again.”

He advised that every action in a democracy must be based on the rule of law, insisting that “we can disagree and argue over issues. That is why we have the judiciary as the arbiter to interpret the law.

“I do not subscribe to the issue being taken to the National Assembly because the members there are all politicians and the issue of interest would come to play.”