Edo NMA bags award for leadership values, ethical standards

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Edo State branch yesterday received an award of credence conferred on the Association and the immediate past Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Osaigbovo for their contributions to the medical profession and promoting excellence in public service by the Center for Ethics and Self Value Orientation.

The newly elected Edo State branch Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Valentine Omoifo while receiving the award said the Association would maintain a high level of standard as well as express the commitment of the executives under his leadership to uphold a high sense of accountability in the affairs of the Association.

Omoifo, who appreciated the Centre for identifying ethical standards among members of the Association in their medical practice as well as giving recognition to deserving individuals noted that probity and accountability is the watch-word of the Association.

It would be recalled that Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti, who held sway as chairman of Edo NMA between 2014 to 2016 maintained the highest level of accountability and probity as well as exposed all act of corruption which subsequently his successors have also uphold.

Immediate past Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Osaigbovo commended the organization for deeming him worthy of the honour bestowed on him by the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, attributing the core leadership values, ethical standards and zero tolerance for corruption as virtues he got from his parents and teachers which has thus been his guiding principles.

Executive Director, Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu who described the duo of Dr. Emmanuel Osaigbovo and Dr. Valentine Omoifo as men of integrity who have also shown character in their profession as well as in exposing corruption said the awardees were carefully picked after a survey finding which distinguished them as deserving for the awards.

Salih alleged that it is unfortunate that over 80% of awards bagged by Nigerians under the National Merit Award are in the hands of persons with questionable characters who have questions to answer before the Court of Law in the country.

According to him, “We are living in a country where criminals are celebrated. We at the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation is raising thousands of advocates who are haters of corruption as Nigeria must be sanitized of all the corrupt practices.”

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation is a Lokoja based International Anti-corruption non state actor majored in exposing corruption, promoting ethical, leadership and value orientation of global citizens.