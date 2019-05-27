Edo moves to prevent climate change crisis

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku made this known while receiving members of the group who matched from Museum Ground, King Square to her office to seek the ministry’s collaboration in actualizing a cleaner environment.

Addressing the gathering through the Permanent Secretary, Lucky Wasa, the commissioner said that over the years, Edo state has demonstrated its readiness and willingness to support a healthier and friendlier environment.

He said that the ministry has been engaging youth in the protection and preservation of the environment in line with the state government’s ‘keep Edo clean’project.

Oni-Okpaku noted that the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is actualisable, though it was going to be a gradual process, while assuring the group of government’s support.

Speaking during the rally, the Coordinator HPECDI, Charity Aienobe-Asekharen said that AfrikaVuka rally in Benin City is to raise the consciousness of the people and government on the urgent need to transit to renewable energy.

“The AfrikaVuka Event is a platform to fast track a fossil free society through collaborating bodies; community after community and state after state. AfrikaVuka targets African nations to wake up to the demands and responsibility required to mitigate the effects of climate change and promote initiatives that drive renewable energy.

“While we are aware that this transition will not be immediate, we are ready to work with the Ministry of Environment and by extension the Edo state government to actualize it because it is a reliable and an effective means to sustainable development.

“To encourage a just and fast transition to 100 per cent renewable energy, the people of Edo state must be carried along. To this end, we are proposing a training of trainers programme. Edo youth who would in turn train others would be trained to build and install energy gadgets, solar panels and other renewable energy materials using a community based approach” she said.

