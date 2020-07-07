…Ganduje vows to isolate Wike, humiliate Obaseki at poll

Political parties involved in the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020 have been given the green light to commence campaigns as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on campaigns prior the election.

To this end, the head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team in the lection in Edo State and governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gabduje has predicted humiliating defeat of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki , as they plan to isolate the head of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and make him irrelevant at the election.

INEC Head of Voter Education in Edo, Timidi Wariowei, who announced the lifting of the ban on campaigns on Monday, said, “Campaigns have officially started in the state. Campaigns start 90 days to the election date and it started on June 21,” he said.

He also noted that the electoral umpire had taken delivery of some non-sensitive materials and distributed same to the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The reason we distributed the materials early is that the office we occupy now has a small storage capacity.

“The storage facility cannot accommodate all the materials, so as the materials come we dispatch to our local government offices.

“The non-sensitive materials we have received so far are not complete so as they come in batches we distribute because of lack of space to keep them.”

Meanwhile, addressing the press on Monday, Ganduje, said the PDP is only interested in the Edo State treasury, hence the support for Obaseki.

He said, “Governor Obaseki will be humiliated and Governor Wike isolated.”

The Kano State Governor who spoke with newsmen shortly after his 49-member campaign council was inaugurated by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, vowed to secure victory for APC at the poll.