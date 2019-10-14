Benin, Oct. 14, 2019 (NAN) Edo government has commenced plans to takeover the reconstruction of the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi highway to put an end to years of deplorable state of the road.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, disclosed this after inspecting one of the 40 Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) buses refurbished by the state government at Government House in Benin on Monday.

“We are in conversation with the Federal Government, I met with the minister of works last week and he assured me that remedial work will start this week on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road.

“The minister has assured that some funding is available to progress work on the road.

The Governor, who noted that the remedial work being done on the road was not good enough, said that the state government wanted a total rebuild of the road.

“We are exploring the possibility of requesting the Federal Government to give us the entire stretch of the road from Benin to Auchi, so we can raise funding to complete the work on the road.

“The road is a main artery in the state, as it connects the three senatorial districts of the state, if we do not fix that road, it will have serious consequences on the economy of the state”.

He said that the state was looking at the total rebuild of the road and fixing of the road in phases.

“The road is a priority and we can fix the road in segments; starting with the Benin-Ekpoma axis, then the Ekpoma-Okpella axis, then the Okpella -Okene axis,” the governor said.(NAN)