The Edo State Government has said the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit will focus on assessing the impact of laudable policies and programmes by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in enriching the life of Edo people.

The 2019 Alaghodaro Summit is an event to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s third anniversary and showcase the impact of his administration’s people-centred policies, programmes and initiatives as well as his commitment to improving the lives of Edo people by opening up the state to more investors and expanding the economic space.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the 2019 Summit themed “Delivering to Our People: ‘The Next Level,'” will be used to evaluate how the Obaseki-led administration’s policies, programmes and initiatives will continue to transform the lives of ordinary Edo people.

He said, “The governor has remained focused on the people. The 2019 Summit will enable the government to assess the impact of policies and programmes on job creation, youth empowerment, basic and technical education, healthcare, food security, among others.

“The people know what this administration has done with the fight against human trafficking, through which our children are now free from the grip of human traffickers. Investors are coming to the state to harness prospects in projects such as the Benin River Port, the Edo Modular Refinery, Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Production Center, and the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park.”

The governor’s aide said different groups, unions and associations in the state are testifying to the people-centric government run by Governor Obaseki, noting “the Nigeria Union of Teachers recently honored the governor for reforms in basic education, which includes milestones recorded in teachers welfare through prompt payment of salaries, pension benefits, promotion and training on the use of Information Communication Technology to improve their skills.”

“The governor has continued to receive commendations on job creation with the opening of the Edo Production Centre and skills acquisition training programmes for youths which have benefitted over 100,000 persons. Also, the support to farmers to boost food security and other laudable initiatives to drive industrialisation, economic expansion and create wealth for Edo people,” he added.