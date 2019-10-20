The Edo State Government has commiserated with the families of the seven victims of the accident involving the advance Protocol Team of the Governor at Ehor Village, on the outskirts of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

What Nigeria needs by Abdulsalami Abubakar

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, conveyed the state government’s condolences to the victims and their families.

He said, “We have confirmed from the Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) details of the accident involving the advance team of the Governor’s Protocol team.

“The development is extremely sad. We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“From our findings, the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle, which was conveying protocol officers from Edo State Government House.”

He said the state government would ensure that the affected families get the necessary support to lessen the impact of the sad incident, noting that more information on the development will be released to the press soon.