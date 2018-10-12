Edo Govt clampdown 3 abattoirs over unhygienic environment

The Edo State Government has shut three abattoirs across Benin City over the unhygienic environment in which they operate, assuring members of the public that efforts have been stepped up to monitor slaughter houses and ensure their produce fit human consumption.

The clampdown was carried out by a combined team comprising officials of the Committee on Abattoir Management Control, Headed by Dr. Joseph Odiaua and Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security and Surveillance.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security and Surveillance, Mr. Emmanuel Orukpe, said that the state government is concerned about the wellbeing of residents, and will not mortgage their health as a result of the attitude of unscrupulous businessmen who do not prioritise health and good hygiene in their operations.

According to him, the abattoirs that were shut down include the ones at Ramat Park, Lucky Way Junction in Ikpoba Hill; Goat Slaughter House at Evbuotubu Junction, Upper Ekehuan Road and Goat Slaughter House at Aduwawa Cattle Market.

He said the governor is committed to close more illegal abattoirs and regulate activities of slaughter houses to guarantee public safety, noting that this commitment prompted the government to set up the committee on abattoirs to ensure total compliance with standard operating procedures.

“These abattoirs were shut down because of the environmental hazards and failure to meet with required operating facilities, amongst other considerations.”

He added that the committee was using the incident to reiterate the warning to all those still operating illegal abattoirs in the state to desist from the practice forthwith.