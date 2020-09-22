Edo Governorship election: APC finally concedes defeat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, conceded defeat after Governor Godwin Obaseki, of the Peoples Democratic Party was declared winner of the Edo Gubernatorial election.

READ ALSO: Edo Election: Politicians still investing money in vote buying – Coalition

Daily Times understands that Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, congratulated Godwin Obaseki over his victory in a statement titled, “Edo State Governorship Election: Victory for Democracy,” which he signed.

Buni said, “Edo State Governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the person of the Mr. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the People Democratic Party.

“We hereby congratulate the winner of the election, the people of Edo State and all Nigerians. The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

“As a party, we join our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to affirm our ‘commitment to free and fair elections’ in order to strengthen ‘the foundation for our political and moral authority.

“ We commend INEC, our security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election. As a governing party, we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government to consolidate all the gains achieved. “