Edo elections: IGP orders restriction of movement

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Edo from 11.59pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

Adamu in a statement by the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, urged Edo people to vote on the day of the election, noting that the police and other security agencies have been sufficiently mobilised to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election.

The movement restriction was ordered to prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs and checkmate the movement of political thugs and other criminally-minded individuals.

Adamu warned that the Force would not condone violent and destructive acts, snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, and other acts capable of compromising the electoral processes.

Daily Times reports that the Edo election will hold tomorrow, Saturday 19.