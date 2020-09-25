Edo election: What Buhari said while congratulating me — Obaseki

READ ALSO: Obaseki pays thank you visit to Buhari

Daily Times Nigeria learnt that Obaseki made this known to the State House correspondents at the end of a meeting he had with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “Mr President, in his characteristic humorous manner, said he reluctantly congratulated me for beating his party.

“He also pointed out that his role, first and foremost as President of Nigeria, is to be President of all regardless of your party, race, tribe, creed.

“We couldn’t ask for more from Mr President, he really played the role of his statement.”

Obaseki said he and members of his entourage were in the Presidential Villa to thank Buhari for his insistence that the governorship election in the state must be credible.

“For that act alone, we felt we must come and say thank you. I am not just coming along with my deputy, we came to say thank you with the representatives of Edo people – our senators, members of the House of Representatives, our senior citizens and party leaders,” he said.

The governor, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party beat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress and others to win the last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state.

Details later…