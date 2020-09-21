Edo Election: Triumph of democracy and rejection of imposition — PDP govs forum

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors Forum has described Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the polls on Saturday as “a testament to the triumph of justice, hard work, resilience, grit, forward planning, clinical execution” and reward for improving the people of Edo State, Daily Times gathered.

The forum in a statement by its chairman and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the Edo guber election has rekindled the hope of Nigerians, that a free and fair election is still possible.

The PDP governors as well appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders for their neutrality in Saturday’s election process.

Congratulating Obaseki, the Forum said he has validated the well-known fact that Edo State is truly a PDP dominated State.

To Obaseki, the Forum said “It is a resounding endorsement by Edo people of your performance in the last 4 years. It is an absolute rejection by Edolites of godfatherism and the imposition of their leaders by forces from outside the State.

The statement read in part “we single out INEC, the electoral umpire for special commendation as it didn’t allow itself as an institution to be manipulated into subverting the clearly expressed will and wishes of the people of Edo State.

“We applaud the security agencies for their fairness and relative neutrality in the conduct of the elections.

“In all these, special thanks must go to the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for keeping his word not to unduly interfere in the elections by using state machinery.

“We in the PDP Governors’ Forum wishes to place on record our appreciation of the hard work, dedication and commitment exhibited by the National Chairman of the PDP, the PDP National Working Committee, the leadership and members of the Edo State Chapter of the party and in particular the Edo PDP Campaign Council led by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike and other governors of the PDP.

“We also thank our party stalwarts in Edo State and other PDP leaders and stakeholders for working together to deliver Edo State to PDP.

“It now behooves on the governor-elect, Mr Obaseki, to reciprocate the support of the people by doubling his effort to sustain good governance and accountability to the people of Edo State who have invested their trust and confidence in him. Even as a PDP governor-elect, we trust that you will govern with fairness to all Edolites irrespective of party affiliation or support for you. The Edo people have spoken and democracy has triumphed. It is indeed the will of God”.

READ ALSO: Edo Election: History will be kind to Buhari for ensuring free election — PDP