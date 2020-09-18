Edo Election: Saturday will be the end of Oshiomhole’s era — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo says the era of dominance by Adams Oshiomhole in the politics of the state will be halted after Saturday’s governorship election, Daily Times gathered.

Spokesman of the PDP in Edo, Chris Nehikhare made the statement when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme. He also said the people have already rejected Oshiomhole.

He was reacting to a question on if Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC, is more popular than Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor and candidate of the PDP, considering Oshiomhole’s political standing in the state.

“Oshiomhole is swallowing the bitter pill. He knows that this is the end of an era for him. Edo people have said never again will they have people like Oshiomhole have their hands on our treasury,” he said.

Nehikhare said the people of Edo are happier under Obaseki, accusing Oshiomhole of high-handedness when he was in power.

“You see, his government was a government of thugs. He even calls himself lion; lion and tigers,” Nehikhare said.

“Today, our market women, traders are all happy because the levies they pay to the government, the tickets from the government are collected in a humane manner and not by force or harassment. And this is where the problem when the government said ‘no, our mothers should be free from harassment and thuggery.’

“Their lives are touched at every level. Pensioners’ lives are touched by Obaseki clearing the pensions which was owed especially by Oshiomhole.

“The civil servants are having a newness of life by the completion and modernisation of their secretariat and the opportunity to trade and retrade and perform better.”

Edo’s governorship election holds on Saturday, with 14 candidates vying for the number one position in the state but the race is between the APC and PDP.

