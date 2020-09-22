Edo Election: Politicians still investing money in vote buying – Coalition

A coalition of over 70 human rights organizations, under the aegis of Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, (NCCSR) has raised alarm on how votes are now being commercialized in Nigeria.

The Co-convener of the coalition and Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, Clement Nwankwo, on Monday, September 21, said, “The menace of vote trading, which includes buying and selling, appears to be deepening in Nigeria’s elections.

” Politicians are increasingly investing money to buy votes with voters appearing to be willing to sell their votes. In the Edo State election, this practice was widespread with all of the major political parties engaging in this infringement.”

“Situation Room calls on the National Assembly to move quickly and urgently proceed with legislative action to ensure the passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill that creates a body to enforce respect for election laws.

“Overall, the Edo State governorship election was violence-free to the relief of stakeholders who had feared that the violence-laden rhetoric of the election participants could pose a threat to peaceful elections.”

Following Gov Godwin Obaseki’s victory, Daily Times reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC), has congratulated Obaseki.

Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee, said that the peaceful conduct of the just concluded Edo governorship election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.