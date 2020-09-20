EDO Election: Obaseki’s deputy loses LG to APC

Philip Shauib, the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo gubernatorial election, and deputy governor has lost the election in his local government area, Etsako west.

This is according to the official results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday.

The result showed that PDP secured 17,959 votes while APC polled 26,140 votes.

But PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki, is in an early lead with over 70,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the electoral official reported that there were pockets of violence in the LG.

She also reported a case of ballot snatching in one of the wards and an alleged kidnap of an APC agent.



No fewer than 1.72 million persons were eligible to vote in the September 19, Edo governorship polls.

However, only 1,726,738 collected their PVCs.

The election held in 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units.

Daily Times understands that suspended Chairman of APC and former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, is also from Etsako west.