Edo Election: Obaseki commends supporters over his re-election

Governor Godwin Obaseki has described his re-election as a “triumph over godfatherism,” Daily Times gathered.

He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Obaseki winner of the governorship election.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the result of the election on Sunday.

Obaseki of PDP polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

Rim-Rukeh, while declaring Obaseki winner, said the incumbent governor was returned elected after satisfying all requirements in line with the law.

