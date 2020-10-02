Edo election: Ize-Iyamu insists challenging Obaseki in court

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the just concluded Edo election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has stated that he still has plans to challenge Gov Godwin Obaseki in court.

Ize-Iyamu made this known while giving out his independence to Edo people on on Thursday, October 1.

He said the APC cannot rule out heading to court as long as the PDP refused to discontinue the various cases it instituted during the pre-election period.

READ ALSO: Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning

He stated that he is collating facts and would make known his final decision on the matter soon.

Ize-Iyamu said: “We are busy collating our facts. Only after, can we speak and speak authoritatively, in the best tradition of rule of law, fairness to all and due process. We will brief you all in good time and that time is near.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a level playing field for all candidates during the election.

In his reaction to the election result which declared Obaseki as winner, Daily Times had reported that Ize-Iyamu noted that he was studying the election result and will reveal the next plan of action.