Edo Election: INEC officials, ad-hoc staff on oath of neutrality, Yakubu affirms

By Tunde Opalana

Few hours to Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has charged officials on duty and ad – hoc personnel to maintain neutrality in handling their assigned duties, Daily Times gathered.

The chairman, in a statement in Abuja Friday said it is obvious that all eyes are on the Commission to deliver a free, fair and credible process.

He said by upholding integrity in discharging their duties, electoral officers at the end of the day would have all contributed to the sustenance of democracy and a strong electoral process that all Nigerians can trust.

Yakubu said “I have no doubt that our staff members will rise to the occasion. We have done it several times before and we can do it again.

“The Commission deeply appreciates the never-ending sacrifices made by our staff at all times, often beyond the call of duty, to ensure that we carry out our mandate. The management will continue to improve the welfare and conditions of service of staff within the available resources.

“Let me appeal to all of you to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the Commission Nigerians and the international community expect so much from us. They are watching. It is important that we all remain above board in the performance of our respective duties.

“We must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must be neutral at all times and stick strictly to our Code of Conduct and Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed”.

