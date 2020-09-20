Edo Election: I’m still studying the election results — Ize-Iyamu

The candidate of the just-concluded Saturday governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has thanked his supporters for their support. He also complained about the alleged ‘evil’ his voters faced in the course of exercising their franchise, Daily Times gathered.

In his verified Twitter account @pastorizeiyamu he lamented that had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting and assured them of announcing his next move soon

READ ALSO: Senate minority caucus hails Obaseki, says victory buried godfatherism

“I thank and appreciate my supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting, for their support and determination during the election. I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon,” Ize-iyamu tweeted.