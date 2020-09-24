Edo election: I still feel good – Oshiomhole speaks after APC’s defeat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to the party’s loss in the just concluded Edo governorship elections.

Daily Times reports that the APC lost to the Peoples’ Democratic Party candidate, Gov Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole who reportedly spoke to GEE Africa TV said while many expected him to be downcast over the outcome of the exercise, he is feeling good.

His words: “You know in life, you work hard and leave God for the outcome, you do your best and trust God to bless your effort.

“I feel good, I feel healthy thank God, I feel strong thank God. In life you win some and you lose some but life goes on.

”I want to thank everybody, I am sure a lot of people think comrade is down but I am not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.

“I thank Edo people for all they did over the past two, three, four, six weeks, people under the rain under the sun, young ladies carrying babies on their back, I saw elderly women struggling to see my small face, and on election day I was moved to tears when I saw elderly women of 70 to 75 sitting down because the card readers were not working and they were not frustrated with that, they struck me with that. If at their age, they didn’t give up, why should I give up?”

He asked the people to have faith in Nigeria and see it as the only country that they have just as he does.