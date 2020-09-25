Edo election: How fear of US visa ban contributed to APC’s loss — Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has revealed how Edo election Obaseki was able to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the 2020 Edo gubernatorial election.

He said the fear of being banned from entering the US and the UK debarred members of the APC from carrying out their planned rigging and manipulation of the electoral process on Saturday, September 19.

Governor Wike said: “The US and the UK came out and said, look, there will be a visa ban if anybody tries anything in terms of violence or in terms of rigging and because some of them have been banned everybody was being careful.

“Look, I don’t want to have a problem, I don’t want my wife to have problems and I don’t want my children to have problems. We want to go to the UK, we want to go to the US.

This played a significant role in the Edo election. “I believe that if the EU gives us support, you will see a change in our electoral process. I mean, who wants his family to be banned? They should even go further to put ban not only on the politicians but also the security agencies, then, everybody will sit up and say I cannot jeopardise the future of my children and siblings simply because you want me to help you to rig and win the election.”

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that Wike also added that the people of Edo state for not allowing the governorship election to be compromised,adding that the plan of the APC was to win the election at all costs.

He stated, “APC did everything to win the election but of course the people say no. You could try everything you know but when people say no, you can achieve that.

It is the people that determine who wins the election.”