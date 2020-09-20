Edo Election: History will be kind to Buhari for ensuring free election — PDP

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing a seamless electoral process that culminated in the victory of its candidate, Godwin Obaseki in the Edo state governorship election held on Saturday, Daily Times gathered.

The party said irrespective of the shortcomings in the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, history will be kind to the President for not allowing state apparatus to interfere in the election process.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan wished the President could sustain the unhindered process witnessed in the Edo election.

Ologbondiyan said “on account of the reverberation of this victory across the length and breadth of our country, the PDP implores President Muhammadu Buhari to continue in this newfound spirit of ensuring that the people are allowed to freely choose their leaders at all elections.

“Our party states this in our belief that in spite of his administration’s failure in other spheres of life as well as in previous elections if Mr. President can continue to toe this new line of allowing for electoral uprightness, history will be beckoned to be kind to him.

The party implores “political godfathers”, that “this election must serve as a loud lesson that power belongs only to God, which He confers through the people; and that no matter how an individual strives to lord it over others, the will of God, through the people, will always prevail”.

The PDP commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under Prof. Yakubu Mahmood for ensuring that the Edo election was conducted in a manner that was largely adjudged to be free, fair, transparent and credible.

“Nigerians hope that what we have witnessed in Edo state will not be an off-season procedure in the commission. We demand that this credible process applies to all our elections.

“The PDP applauds the use of virtual portal by INEC to upload results directly from the polling unit, the base of our election, which made it impossible for electoral violators to hijack this electoral process.

“It is our hope in the PDP that this newfound image of INEC will gather more thresholds in future elections, particularly the October 10 2020, Ondo governorship election.

“We however call on INEC to strengthen its processes, particularly in the area of card readers, to forestall the type of delays witnessed in the accreditation of voters”, said the party.

The party as well noted the improvement in the activities of security agencies compared to past elections while expressing hope that security organs will continue in this stead in future elections.

The PDP congratulated the people of Edo State on the re-election of their chosen leader, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on the platform of the party.

The NPS said “this victory, as won by the people, is historic and serves as a strong, viable and unambiguous lesson to leaders.

“Our party celebrates the resilience and courage exhibited by the people of Edo state in resisting the antics of the enemies of democracy, who, as vote buyers, patrons of lions and tigers, as well as beguilers, attempted to take over the political space of Edo state.

“We rejoice with the Edo people for helping to reset the political culture of our nation by casting their votes, protecting the votes, ensuring that their votes counted and following it, “bumper-to-bumper”, to the final point of declaration.

“Our party commends traditional institutions, faith-based organizations, youth groups, market women, artisans, community associations, trade unions, traditional leaders and other stakeholders in Edo state for standing up for their state during her critical moments.

“Furthermore, the PDP applauds the international community for their keen observation of our electoral processes as well as profiling of those who are bent on undermining our democracy and making free and fair elections appear impossible in Nigeria”.

The party urged the international community and all lovers of democracy not to relent in providing necessary advisory to Nigerian leaders on the conduct of elections.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Obaseki declared winner of Edo governorship election