Edo Election: DSS, INEC must stop manipulating election results — PDP

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies especially operatives of the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) to stop being used by politicians to replace election results, Daily Times gathered.

National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus expressed deep worries about ignoble roles played by plain cloth security operatives in election infractions against the party.

The chairman expressed the displeasure on Thursday during a peaceful protest match by the party leadership to the national secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

He was emphatic in mentioning PDP’s past experiences during the last governorship elections in Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

Secondus as well said the party is concerned about the deployment of 1,500 operatives of the DSS to Edo state for Saturday’s poll.

He said “we have been reliably informed that over 1,500 men and the special squad are on their way to Edo to carry out their lawful duties.

“We agree, but the past elections have shown that some of the officers in unofficial uniform are used by APC to replace results, it has happened.

“I believe that the situation in the country demands from all of us some level of responsibilities, to be law-abiding. Let them conduct free and fair elections according to the rules, the electoral laws

“The securities are there to prevent violence, to help INEC. In an election in a state like Imo where somebody that came fourth according to the result announced by INEC, but the man who took fourth was declared the winner by the court, that is not what the country needs today.

“The only way out of all these crises is to conduct free and fair elections which will at most reduce the tension in our country today”.

He said the peaceful protest was to remind INEC to also speak to other security agencies not to damage the image of the Commission.

Receiving the PDP leadership on behalf of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioner in charge of Election Observation and Party Monitoring Committee, Prof. Antonia Simbine promised that the Commission will always be unbiased in conducting elections.

She said the credibility of INEC is unquestionable but warned political parties and their members to avoid election malpractices.

The party, however, shelved its last-minute plan to take the protest match to the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja.

