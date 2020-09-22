Edo election dented Tinubu’s rumoured 2023 presidency —APC Chieftain

Jackson Lekan Ojo, the All Progressives Congress, APC Chieftain has said the outcome of the just-concluded Edo governorship election has thrown serious doubts on the ability of Bola Tinubu to pursue a presidential ambition in 2023.



Reacting to APC’s defeat in Edo state governorship election on September, 20,2020, told Vanguard that Tinubu’s popularity has been tested in Edo state and has shown to have little influence.

The APC chieftain said, Ojo said: “It is a signal that Tinubu should perish his rumored Presidential ambition since he has not openly declared it”.

Daily Times understands that Jackson Ojo, however faulted Tinubu’s open participation in the Edo election, adding that he should have supported the APC in disguise not openly identified himself with the APC campaign.