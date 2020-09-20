Edo Election: Celebration in Benin City as Obaseki cruise to victory

Benin City was thrown into jubilation immediately the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki was declared governor for another four years in the state, Daily Times gathered.

The Eyean area of the state was thrown into celebration as citizens relish the victory of the PDP at the polls.

He defeated his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress in an election many adjudged to be peaceful.

Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Obaseki declared winner of Edo governorship election

See video below