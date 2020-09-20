Edo Election: Buhari commends INEC, security agencies, people of Edo

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the election in Edo State which led to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Daily Times gathered.

The president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu made the statement in a Tweet on Sunday. He said Buhari also “commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.”

In his reaction to the outcome of the election as announced by INEC, President Buhari said: “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.”

The President added: “I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

