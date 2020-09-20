Edo Election: Atiku, Secondus congratulates Obaseki, hails Edo voters

By Tunde Opalana

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar and the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus have joined numerous party loyalists to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Phillip Shuaibu for winning the Edo governorship election, according to findings by Daily Times.

While Atiku said the outcome of the Edo election signaled the end of godfatherism in Nigeria, Secondus said the victory is an affirmation of the Edo people’s confidence in Obaseki’s administration.

Atiku in a statement said Obaseki’s victory is “a declaration of independence from the anti-democratic forces of godfatherism and militarism.

“There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force. Nigeria shall soon be totally free from these forces, from Kaura Namoda, to Lagos. The only power that will stand in Nigeria is people’s power, not the power of godfathers, or despots”.

He congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party, for standing shoulder to shoulder, with the people of Edo and their Government, in good times and bad.

“We, in the PDP, have shown that we are not fair-weather friends to the good people of Edo. In good times, we will walk beside you. In bad times, we will be your true ‘comrade’. We will never be a turncoat. We will never abandon the principles we once espoused, so we can dine with our nemesis. Democracy has no nemesis. And this, the PDP has again proved.

The National Chairman of the PDP said the victory is a clear affirmation and demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the outstanding performance of the Governor and his deputy in their first term.

Secondus praised the Edo people lavishly for standing up for democracy through their avowed determination to ensure that the will of the people and nobody else prevailed in their state.

“Edo people by their dogged display on Saturday were determined to take their collective destiny in their own hands and for this PDP is proud of them”, he said.

Stressing that Saturday’s election is far better than any previous elections conducted under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari, Secondus said “we are standing on the euphoria of this to urge the President to sign the amended electoral act into law and carry out further electoral reforms that will engender peace and less interference in our electoral process.

“Also, we salute the gallantry of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for providing healthy challenges’.

