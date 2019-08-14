A new twist may have entered the rift going on in Edo State between the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor in office and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the governor paid a surprise visit to the Iyanmoh residence of Oshiomhole in celebration of Eid al Adha.

The governor who was accompanied on the visit by some of his close aides, had in his special Sallah message to the Muslim community last week, enjoined all citizens to eschew bitterness and rancour and work for the development of all of Edo State.

The visit of the governor was seen by many as a demonstration of putting action to his words and in line with the virtues of the season, as he visited Oshomhole and his mother, Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole, in spite of the rumoured differences between both men.

During the visit, Governor Obaseki expressed his delight at the incredible support he received from the Muslim community and reiterated his commitment to the transformation of Edo State and the empowerment of all its people.

In his response, the Otaru of Auchi commended the governor for his uncommon leadership and advised him not to succumb to the forces of darkness preaching division in Edo State. He encouraged the him to remain prayerful and continue to strive in the interest of the people.

Speaking after the visit, the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and communications, Mr. Crusoe Osagie congratulated the Muslim community and lauded the governor for his demonstration of exemplary leadership. He suggested that the visit would likely unnerve a tiny fraction of the people of the state.

“The notion that these two men are adversaries is being propagated by morally and financially insolvent people seeking to profit off of the challenges they have been working so hard to foment. You cannot blame such people really. Their talents and abilities are severely limited, so it is in their collective interest to stoke tension and drive division, but I can tell you that they have already failed,” he posited.

“It is not in their interests for Edo State to peacefully progress, so they will try to mis-categorise this visit. This is what they have always done and it is their stock in trade.

“True leaders understand that they represent the people in whose interests they must serve. This is why His Excellency has always said that the resources of the state, are for the people only, and not for a negligible minority and nothing can ever change this,” he concluded.

Asked whether this means that a new proclamation of the State House of Assembly will be issued by the governor in conformity with the directives of the National Assembly, Osagie was unequivocal, “I cannot speak on this matter as it is subjudice. But I think the whole world knows that the Edo State House of Assembly has already been inaugurated.

“No person or group of persons or institution other than the judiciary can order a state governor to do anything on a matter that is presently before courts of competent jurisdiction. We are a nation of laws and by the special grace of God, we all will be alive to witness the law run its full course,” he concluded.