By Titus Akhigbe, Benin City

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Godwin Erhahon has responded to the reconciliation move by the Governor Godwin Obaseki with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, describing the governor’s visit to Oshiomhole at Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state as meaningless.

Erhahon stated that the acrimony created by the nocturnal inauguration of the state House of Assembly on June 17, by nine members out of 24 APC members-elect who were present at the plenary, is yet to abate due to arrogance on the part of a highly placed politician in the state.

The former state chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and former publicity secretary of APC in the state said this during an interactive session with journalists in Benin City.

“I do not think that their reconciliation got something to do with their supporters. I am not even sure that their supporters were against Obaseki.

“But, I do not think that the reconciliation explains the issues concerning the state House of Assembly because of the controversy surrounding the nocturnal inauguration of the assembly.

“It is not a matter between Oshiomhole and Obaseki, but the rule of law. Nobody wishes that they quarrel because we were not privy to how they became friends before their relationship became strained so to speak,” he said.

The APC chieftain described the practice of “political exclusivity and arrogance” which undermines fair play in a democratic government by some unprogressive elements in the party as obstacles towards the attainment of lasting peace.

“This politics of exclusivity has caused a lot of contention and controversies in Nigerian politics. This should be a thing of the past.

It is possible for APC to unite.

“If in 2008, Oshiomhole as a governor who was returned elected on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) by the court, was able to lobby, convince and persuade Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators, including the speaker to his side, why should there be rancour now that we have 24 APC members in the assembly?

“It shows something is wrong somewhere,” he said.