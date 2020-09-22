Edo: Court of Appeal President constitutes election tribunal

The Appeal court president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has constituted the election tribunal for petitions arising from the just concluded Edo governorship election, Daily Times reports.

In a statement by the tribunal’s Secretary, Sunday Martins, the Edo Chief Judge approved the use of the High Court on Sapele Road, Benin City as venue of the tribunal’s sitting.

According to statement, “The general public is hereby put on notice that the Honourable President of Court of Appeal of Nigeria Hon. Justice M. B Dongban Mensem has established the election petition tribunal secretariat and accordingly constituted a panel in respect of the governorship election conducted in Edo State.

“The Honorable Chief Judge of the StateHon. Justice E. A. Edigin has graciously approved the use of High Court Complex (Election Petition Court Hall), Sapele Road, Benin City for the Tribunal Exercise.

The Secretariat is now open.

“For further enquiries, please contact the Secretary on mobile phone number: 07010058493.”