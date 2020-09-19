Edo 2020: Wike’s life in danger, under siege by 300 policemen, says Rivers

The Rivers State Government on Friday raised the alarm that the life of Governor Nyesom Wike is in danger, following policemen’s barricade of the hotel he (Wike) lodged in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the policemen were about 300 and have barricaded the Government Reserved Area hotel since Friday afternoon.

But a statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, alleged that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade, had not hidden their threats that Wike should leave Edo State.

The statement titled, ‘Gov Wike’s life is in danger in Edo State’, read, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a worrisome report that the hotel our Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is staying in Benin City is presently under siege by over 300 policemen.

“What is more disturbing is that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade have also been very audible with threats that he should leave Edo State.

“We want to place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election.

“This is even more so when placed against the backdrop of the fact that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who equally occupies this same position in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and indeed his counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, are all in Benin, Edo State, carrying out the same assignment for the APC.

“They are moving about freely, without any siege on their locations or molestation, threats, harassments, and intimidation. We hereby put the Nigerian Government and International Community on notice that the life of Governor Wike is in danger and under serious threat.”

Nsirim described the appointment of the governor as a legitimate and constitutionally recognised appointment in the electoral rules, guidelines, and processes of our country.

“It (appointment) confers on him, the democratic authority to be in Edo State to spearhead the campaign and lend support to the Governorship candidate of his political party.

“Governor Wike has not committed any crime to warrant this intimidation and we want to state categorically that the siege on his hotel is totally unlawful, illegitimate and provocative,” the commissioner added.

When our correspondent called the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, to speak on the matter, he promised to call back but never did several hours after.

He, however, did not respond to subsequent calls and also didn’t reply to a text message sent to him by our correspondent on the reported police siege to the hotel, where Wike and other PDP chieftains lodged.