National Coordinator, United Political Parties for Good Governance (UPPG) and the Convener of Esan Agenda for Governor, Edo 2020, Amb. Odion Okpebholo, has said that an Esan person should be supported by voters across the three senatorial districts of Edo state to become governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the tate.

The Edo state governorship election is billed to take place on the September 19.

Okpebholo, who is the national chairman, Grassroot Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), recently deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated this in an interview with journalists yesterday.

Advocating for a governor of Esan origin, Amb. Okpebholo lamented that Esan people have been marginalised from the scheme of things in the past 28 years.

Okpebholo said: “We are advocating for a governor of Esan extraction in 2020. We need the cooperation of our brothers and sisters across Edo to support Esan man in the spirit of fairness and equity.

“Esan has been marginalised for the past 28 years. When it was the turn of Esan, Oshiomhole arm -twisted everyone and diverted it to Obaseki from Edo South which had ruled for eight years before, through Lucky Igbinedion.”

The UPPG leader stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomolhe brought in the current Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to cover his back, when it was time for Esan governorship, adding that such marginalisation has been a bone of contention when it comes to power equation in the state.

Expressing his fears that the seat may elude Esan people, if the issue is not tackled now, Odion said “Esan should have it now. Esan should be supported. It is the right thing to do now.

“We have been zoning it, but Oshiomhole marginalized us so that we can’t come in, simply because he never liked the Esan people. To the extent that he abused Tony Anenih and other Esan leaders.”

Emphasising that Esan people have the upper hand when it comes to politics in the Edo state, the party leader said “if you talk about politicians in Edo state, it is the Esans. They have the power. For anybody to win, depends on the Esans.”