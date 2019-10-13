The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2020 governorship election assumed a frightening dimension weekend as youths suspected to be thugs on Saturday evening attacked the residence of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Okoro Otun area of GRA in Benin City.

While supporters of Oshiomhole allege that the suspected thugs were sent by Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Taiwo Akerele yesterday also alleged that he was attacked by a chieftain of the APC, Tony Adun at Protea Hotel while meeting with some foreign investors.

But, the state Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Muhammed said there no such incident occurred in the area where Oshiomole resides.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem while confirming the attack, alleged that the attackers were sent by Gov. Obaseki, who he said is desperate to get a second term as governor in the state, disclosing that the attack was neutralised by APC youths who were mobilised to the national chairman’s residence.

On his part, the Special Adviser to Gov. Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie described the allegation against the governor as false.

Osagie said he is not aware of any such attack and there was no information available to the state government that Oshiomhole was in town.

Use forfeited properties for public interest, TUC urges FG

Narrating his experience, Akerele said he just arrived Benin from his home town where he also discovered that unknown persons had entered his room through the ceiling and that their mission was unknown.

He said he went to the Protea Hotel at about 7pm for a meeting with some foreign investors and that while the meeting was on, Adun verbally attacked him and was walking towards him threateningly, before he was restrained.

But, when contacted, Adun denied the allegation, saying that he went to the hotel to see how Oshiomhole was faring after the attack on his house.

Daily Times gathered that the suspected thugs had gathered around the residence of Oshiomhole and were chanting abusive songs before being dispersed by security agents.

When our correspondent visited the area yesterday morning, an additional four police patrol vans have been stationed at Oshiomhole’s residence.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhiole while addressing some youths who followed him to his house from the hotel said there was no cause to fear as he only came to Benin to attend a ceremony.

He urged them to ensure there is peace in the country and Edo state, adding that “anything that happens anywhere, they say President, so we have to help him; we have to help to secure the whole country.

“And in our state, we must be seen to behave well; if other people are beating the drums of war, we will share the powder of peace. In moments like this, it is not madness for madness.

“I am very happy that there is no one road that I did in this great city that has been washed away; drive on Akpakava, drive on Upper Siluko, drive on 2nd East, Airport Road, Five Junction and other roads.

“The power of the truth cannot be buried by the combined weapon of the most potent armed forces in the world; the truth is more powerful than the most potent army.”