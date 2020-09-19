Edo 2020: Obaseki loses in Oshiomhole’s polling unit

Governor Godwin Obaseki has lost in Estako west local government area of the Edo, where Oshiomhole voted.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 1,201 votes at ward 10, unit 001, Uzairue northeast, Estako west local government area of the Edo, where Oshiomhole voted.

Obaseki had defeated Ize-Iyamu in the 2016 election which he contested under the APC.

Earlier when he cast his ballot, Oshiomhole had expressed satisfaction with the large turnout.

“Since 1999, this is the highest turnout that I have seen. Elderly women and men turned out impressively,” he said.

“The turnout showed that people have shown that they are ready for democracy. My only disappointment so far is that the machine is not working.

“The INEC officials have reported but they have not brought a new machine. This exercise is supposed to have a closing time. If they are doing this in my ward, it means that somebody wants to remove the number of voters here. But I have told them (voters) to stay here, they have a right to vote.

“Nobody should come here and be unable to vote because of INEC’s failure. I cannot believe that this is an ordinary error because before bringing the machine here, you should have tested it. I pray that INEC should be able to regularise them (the machines).”

Daily Times gathered that Ward 10, Unit 1, Etsako West LGA (Oshiomhole’s PU).

APC – 1201

PDP – nil

ADP- 1

Valid vote: 1201 Void vote: 9 Registered votes: 1844 Unused Paper: 633