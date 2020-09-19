Edo 2020: I’m disappointed in INEC –Obaseki

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki has expressed displeasure over the the poor planning by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Obaseki speaking with newsmen, said he was disappointed in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that the commission would have prepared better than they did today.

His words: “I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise, it’s a beat disappointing.

“Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected a better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”

Daily Times reports that the incumbent governor casted his vote after over one hour of waiting on the queue.