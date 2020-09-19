Edo 2020: Heavy security presence surround INEC office

Reports reaching Daily Times Nigeria said that there is heavy presence of security personnel at the Benin City office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) situated along Ramat Park.

According to reports, the electoral umpire had moved back to its permanent office after vacating the premises to a rented apartment along Sapele Road as a result of flooding.

Reports also stated that two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were stationed before and after the office while traffic is being diverted to follow one lane.

Gun-wielding policeman and soldiers were sighted on the INEC premises.