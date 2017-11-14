Need for caution in Anambra guber election

From Chris Ngige in 2003 to Peter Obi in 2006, to Virginia Etiaba in 2007, and from Etiaba in 2007 back to Peter Obi in 2010 to the current Governor Willie Obiano, Anambra elections had laid a foundation for staggered elections in the country. However, this is good because, that is what you find in a fledgling democracy, though the impression it leaves in the minds of people, especially first-timers to the state, who are left with no alternative conclusion is, that politicians from the state approach politics with a do-or-die attitude.

What had happened in Anambra over the years politically has spilled into other states like, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo and this trend had also reduced the burden of the stress arising from conducting elections in Nigeria at once, on the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Anambra State is proudly known for its high level of politicking and active electioneering participation by its citizens who think they possess both the mental and financial grit and gut required to contest, win and control the reigns of government, an obscure reason why one would find, that in every election in the “Light of the Nation” state, especially gubernatorial polls people from different backgrounds: technocrats, administrators, academicians, successful businessmen and women, etc, come out to express their willingness to contest, albeit to govern the people of Anambra. This massive ‘expression of interest’ to rule their own people is democratically atone with the prescriptions of democracy, not ‘demo-crazy’, no doubt.

There is nothing wrong with that. It’s highly acceptable and commendable by all standards. You know why? There are mixed-feelings in certain quarters in the state that those who had been privileged to govern the state had not done enough to alleviate the sufferings of the citizens and to put smiles in their face. In a hurry, one would conclude that why our brothers and sisters usually put themselves out en mass, for elective positions in the state is that, those who had at one time other been privileged to govern the state, didn’t really do anything tangibly meaningful, apart from the much touted dividends of democracy successive past administrations in the state had had to brandy and green-wash on the screens of some television stations and pages of newspapers in the country and abroad in the form of paid adverts.

The Anambra state gubernatorial election holds on Saturday, November 18, 2017 and as political parties and contestants are strategizing and re-strategizing to ensure victory in the forthcoming election in and aspirants are also warming up with internal and external consultations with relevant stakeholders, all in efforts to secure the nod of their respective parties.

At the last count, no fewer than 10 people had declared interest to run for the election. Among them are Senator Andy Uba, Tony Nwoye, Bath Nwibe, Chike Obidigbo, Obinna Uzor, George Moghalu, John Bosco Onunkwo, Don Okonkwo, Charles Odedo, Paul Chukwuma and a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, who recently declared his aspiration for the election on the platform of the United Progressives Party (UPP), and the sole candidate of the Peoples Progressive Alliance (PPA), Godwin Ezeemo.

And with the number of those who had declared interest to vie for the election, the political tension in the state is already high and these are pointers to the fact that the contestants and their parties are poised to win the election.

Be that as it may, it’s important for the contestants and their supporters to know that in the forthcoming election, Anambra is in the eyes of the world and they must play by the rule and ensure they maintain decorum before and during the election. It’s also morally advisable that they shun every negative act and trend that is capable of leading to violence, killings, riggings, kidnappings, and just as they strive hard not to throw caution to the wind.

Our contestants should remember that the recent attack of a Catholic Church in Ozubulu community, Ekwusigo Local Government Council of Anambra state, that had left 13 people dead and scores injured, has already cast the image of the state in bad light, locally and abroad. And on this note, they should not allow their personal ego and self-aggrandizement to becloud the interest of the masses who now yearn for a more peaceful and orderly state.

