EDITORIAL: NLC and the aborted strike

The organized labour sector in Nigeria recently suspended a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Monday 27th September.

Representatives of organized labour unions reached an agreement with the federal government representatives after the latter agreed to suspend the hike in electricity tariffs for two weeks.

After the meeting between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the government, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, declared that the government was able to convince NLC why the present hike in fuel price must remain.

Before the meeting between labour and the government, there were other contending issues which the NLC wanted the government to address or face a total lockdown in the country.

Those issues were fuel price hike, electricity tariff hike, the nonimplementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, corruption in government agencies, loss of jobs across industries, high cost of living, and the hardship of post-COVID-19.

However, after the meeting, labour inexplicably resolved to focus on the hike in electricity tariff. Although NLC has said that the strike was suspended for two weeks to give the government a chance to remove the hike in electricity tariff, millions of Nigerians are frustrated and disappointed with the approach of the labour leadership.

They seem to pursue inordinate and personal objectives. Nigerians are angry, wondering how NLC contrived to call off the strike in the face of numerous difficult conditions in the country.

Indeed, anyone who argues that the NLC has personal objectives will not be far from the truth.

Many Nigerians have recalled how Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State, used NLC and the masses to build his political career.

Right now, he is a member of the APC, the government in power on whose table, the current hike in fuel and electricity originated.

Millions of Nigerians have used various media outlets to ventilate their anger and disappointment over the NLC timid withdrawal of their intentions.

There are insinuations that the labour leaders are working hand in glove with the present government to impoverish Nigerians.

Leaders should be aware that they have a responsibility to protect the interest of the people when they are at the mercy of a draconian, insensitive government.

All over the world, strike by workers is a legitimate procedure employed by various groups to get the attention of either the government or the authorities in a given establishment.

One would have expected NLC to take action first by embarking on a one-week warning strike to underscore the level of their seriousness.

Then when the government invites them to the negotiating table, they will hold the long end of the stick and be in a position to negotiate favourably to the satisfaction of the masses.

Nigerians should note that President Buhari and other eminent Nigerians marched on the streets to protest against fuel price hike by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

During that protest, security forces did not harm, molest, harass or kill anybody.

Ironically, it is the same President Buhari that has turned around to impoverish Nigerians by increasing and justifying the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

As it is now, Nigerians have lost hope in the ability of the NLC to protect and defend their interests.

It seems NLC was in a disadvantaged position before the meeting with government.

That is because the government had obtained a fresh order from the National Industrial Court Abuja stopping the NLC from embarking on the strike.

The NLC denied receiving any document from the court stopping the strike. Nigerians should also note that the court issued a similar order to the government stopping an increase of electricity tariff.

However, government disobeyed the court order and increased electricity tariff. It appears that the government holds all the aces.

Both the NLC and the masses have little or no choice in the matter.

The government should not take advantage of the NLC’s weakness and the people’s helplessness to inflict misery on the country because the government exists on behalf of the people and not the other way round.

It is obvious that the people depend on the NLC to protest against unpopular policies. This should not be the case.

The people should react peacefully when necessary as guaranteed by the Constitution.

In the US, when the police killed George Floyd, the people protested spontaneously. There are many reasons for calling for protests.

The fuel price hike is insensitive. It is not the peoples’ fault that our refineries are not working after government spent $5.8bn on the same purpose in the last five years.

If the government cannot refine fuel, then it should allow capable individuals to refine the product.

Finally, NLC should live up to its responsibilities instead of becoming a tool in the hands of the government.

The government should adopt peoplefriendly policies to alleviate hardship in the post COVID-19 era.