The Belgian attacking midfielder, 28, finished well clear of former Chelsea club-mate Olivier Giroud and Luka Jović – now a team-mate at Real Madrid to win the third edition of the award, which was announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Monaco.
1 Eden Hazard (Chelsea, now Real Madrid) – 340 points
2 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 119 points
3 Luka Jović (Eintracht, now Real Madrid) – 94 points
4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 65 points
5 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 19 points
6 N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) – 16 points
7 João Félix (Benfica, now Atlético) – 12 points
8 Willian (Chelsea) – 11 points
9Pedro Rodríguez (Chelsea) – 9 points
10Sébastien Haller (Eintracht, now West Ham) – 9 points
