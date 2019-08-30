The Belgian attacking midfielder, 28, finished well clear of former Chelsea club-mate Olivier Giroud and Luka Jović – now a team-mate at Real Madrid to win the third edition of the award, which was announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Monaco.

1 Eden Hazard (Chelsea, now Real Madrid) – 340 points

2 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 119 points

3 Luka Jović (Eintracht, now Real Madrid) – 94 points

4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 65 points

5 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 19 points

6 N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) – 16 points

7 João Félix (Benfica, now Atlético) – 12 points

8 Willian (Chelsea) – 11 points

9Pedro Rodríguez (Chelsea) – 9 points

10Sébastien Haller (Eintracht, now West Ham) – 9 points