Reportedly, the popular English singer, Edward Christopher Sheeran, also known as ED sheeran, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, has been to have actually failed music at college.

A letter sent to the 28-year-old singer/songwriter in 2010 confirmed, he had received six F grades in all segments, including song craft, of his higher diploma in Contemporary Music Performance course at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey.

The letter is now on display at a new exhibition Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk, at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich.

Ed attended the college in 2009 but quit in 2010 to concentrate on his music career, hence his fail marks.

According to Metro UK, there is a 2004 school report in the exhibition which describes him as a “natural performer”.

Ed’s father, John curated the exhibition, and in the programme, his dad says his son had become “disillusioned” with the music course just three weeks in, and claims his tutors had “refused” the Shape of You singer permission to go on tour with Just Jack.

After quitting the course, Ed Sheeran did tour with the Starz In Their Eyes hitmaker, and promotional material from his first major support slot is on display at the exhibit, along with a number of old photos, props from his music videos, and paintings of the hitmaker.

Ed Sheeran also doubles as a songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and actor. In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play, No. 5 Collaborations Project, ‘shape of you’, ‘perfect’ and others.