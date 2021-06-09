ECOWAS: Goodluck Jonathan arrives Mali

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan travelled to Bamako, Mali on Tuesday for dialogue on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recalls that Colonel Assimi Goita had taken over the West African country after leading its second coup in nine months.

A diplomat disclosed that Jonathan would meet Goita in the evening.

The mediator will also have working sessions with the stakeholders of the Transition.

He will take stock of the implementation of the recommendations of the extraordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Mali.

During the summit, the leaders recommended to the authorities of Mali the appointment of a civilian prime minister, the formation of an inclusive government and the respect of the dates indicated for the electoral exchanges.

ECOWAS had also taken a decision to suspend Mali after an emergency meeting held in Accra, Ghana.

The suspension is till February 2022 when the military junta is expected to hand over power to a democratically elected government.

Goita led a putsch that toppled Mali’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and last month ousted the two civilian heads of the post-coup interim government.