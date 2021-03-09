ECOWAS condemns violence in Senegal — Daily Times Nigeria

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The ECOWAS Commission is closely following the situation unfolding in Senegal and condemns the violence that occurred in several towns in the country.

In a statement from the Commission on Saturday, the violence has led to the deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

The ECOWAS Commission called on all parties to exercise restraint and remain calm.

ECOWAS also called on the authorities to take the necessary measures to ease tensions and guarantee the freedom to demonstrate peacefully, in conformity with the laws in force.

Daily Times reports that Police fired tear gas in Senegal’s capital on Friday, to disperse protesting supporters of the country’s main opposition leader, who appeared in court for the first time on Friday since his detention two days ago sparked days of violent demonstrations in which at least four died.

Police moved in to disperse crowds throwing objects at security forces and setting tires, pieces of wood and other objects on fire near the tribunal where opposition leader Ousmane Sonko appeared.

One person was killed Thursday as police clashed with protesters in Bignona town in the southern Casamance region, according to local leaders there.

A second person was killed in the Pikine area of Dakar on Thursday, according to radio station Tfm and a third in the Keur Massar suburb of Dakar the same day.

Senegal’s Interior Minister Antoine Felix Diom announced the death of a fourth protester on Friday in the capital following clashes between young people and the defense and security forces.

He spoke out against the looting, and said the government would ease curfews imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic as the vaccination campaign continues.

The demonstrations began Wednesday before Sonko’s court appearance for questioning on accusations of rape.

He was detained on the way to the courthouse and arrested for disturbing public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police who were blocking unauthorized protests.

His lawyer Friday said he is now charged with rape and making death threats.

They said the judge has also initiated further proceedings to prosecute him for calling for an insurgency. He will appear again in court on Monday.

Protests have intensified since Sonko’s arrest. Several stores belonging to a major grocery chain, Auchan, have been looted and burned.

Total gas stations were also targeted in what appeared to be attacks on businesses with French interests. Demonstrators also attacked Rfm and government newspaper Le Soleil.

The government has condemned the violence and said “the instigators, perpetrators and accomplices” will be prosecuted.

Authorities suspended two private television stations for 72 hours, accusing Sen TV and Walf TV of inciting public disorder for showing content that “explicitly or implicitly defended violence.”