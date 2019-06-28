By Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman of ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government has condemned the coup attempt in the Amhara Region and the tragic events in the capital of Ethiopia on June 22.

ECOWAS expressed its deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the coup attempt and to the people and government of Ethiopia.

President Buhari on Thursday reaffirmed the imperative for the adherence to relevant African Union instruments, principally the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Lomé Declaration on the unconstitutional change of government.

He emphasized that “we are committed to the ideals of the African Union on democracy, elections and good governance adopted at the 8th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2007.

“We urge all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could undermine the peace, unity and stability of Ethiopia. At this trying period, we also convey our full solidarity to the people and Government of Ethiopia.

“We finally reiterate our respect for the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.”