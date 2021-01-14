ECOWAS Ambassadors advocate peace, security in its regions

ECOWAS Ambassadors have advocated for peace, security and stability in the ECOWAS region.

The Ambassadors deliberated on matters bordering on peace, security and stability at the 33rd Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ambassadorial Level held Virtually on Tuesday.

In a statement made available on Thursday by the Director of Communications, Arthur Obayuwana, the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, General Francis Behanzin, (Rtd) re-iterated his confidence in the commitment of the ECOWAS Ambassadors.

He also urged them to make informed recommendations that would contribute to sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Also speaking to the Chair of session, Mrs Iva Denoo, Chargee D’Affaires of Ghana High Commission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, expressed hope that the region would deepen its growing democracy with the peaceful organization of upcoming elections in Benin, Cape Verde and the Gambia later this year.

Among the highlights of the meeting include the presentation of the Memorandum on the Political Situation in the region by Dr. Aderemi Ajibewa, Director of Political Affairs, ECOWAS Commission and the Dr. Cyriaque Agnekenthom, Director, PeaceKeeping and Regional Security delivered the Memorandun on the Security Situation in the Region.

There were also discussions and consideration of the draft agenda and Work Programme of the 45th MSC at the Ministerial level.

The Ambassadors also deliberated on the updates on the status of the implementation of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanisms (NEWRMs) as well as the Humanitarian Situation in the region.