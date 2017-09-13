Tax research network launched in Nigeria

The Nigerian Tax Research Network has been launched in Abuja. Set up with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the International Centre for Tax and Development (ICTD) is driving this network.

Speaking at the event, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, said that research is very important in making sure that tax revenue surpassed oil revenue in order to break Nigeria’s dependence on oil.

Also present at the event which was held at the Transcorp Hitlon in Abuja were Yemi Cardoso, AB Okauru, and Prof. Abiola Sanni.

The NTRN is dedicated to enhancing the generation and exchange of tax knowledge in Nigeria. Stakeholders consist of tax practitioners and researchers, as well ad donors and civil society organisations working on tax issues in Nigeria, including the FIRS, the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria, and university tax clubs, among others.