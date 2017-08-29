Nigeria’s naira records significant gains against the dollar

The Nigerian naira has made interesting improvement against the dollar as it continues its recovery.

The Naira Tuesday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market.

The Nigerian currency gained N2 to exchange at N365 to the dollar, stronger than N367 posted on Monday while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N433.

Trading at the Bureau De Change window saw the Naira closing at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N473 and N433, respectively.

At the investors’ window, the Naira was sold at N359.67 to the dollar, while it exchanged at N305.8 to the dollar at the interbank market.

Traders said patronage was low at the parallel market. BDCs got the weekly foreign exchange auction from the CBN.