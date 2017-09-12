“I am a threat to the economy….?” Atiku responds to tweet

Atiku Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president in response to a Twitter user, who wrote “You and your likes are the biggest threat to our economy,” asked how he has only been a threat to the economy, considering he has created over 50,000 jobs for Nigerians.

Atiku had cited a report that the economy was in great threat, in the light of the activities of Niger Delta militants.


He also replied another tweet, which has been deleted:


When asked how he has helped people in the Northeast, the victims of the insurgency, he wrote, “I would rather you went to any IDP camp in Adamawa to ask this.”


Atiku had earlier listed some of his companies to include: NICOTES (now Intels) founded in 1989; Prodeco, 1996; a farm, 1982; ABTI schools, 1992.

