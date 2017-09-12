“I am a threat to the economy….?” Atiku responds to tweet

Atiku Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president in response to a Twitter user, who wrote “You and your likes are the biggest threat to our economy,” asked how he has only been a threat to the economy, considering he has created over 50,000 jobs for Nigerians.

Atiku had cited a report that the economy was in great threat, in the light of the activities of Niger Delta militants.

I am a threat to the economy by creating over 50,000 jobs for Nigerians in Nigeria? #smile https://t.co/8mzMeLtLnu — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 12, 2017



He also replied another tweet, which has been deleted:

Our biggest investments are in the Niger Delta and Lagos. Adamawa is third. It doesn’t matter where jobs are created – we need them all. https://t.co/XhEGfORfw8 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 12, 2017



When asked how he has helped people in the Northeast, the victims of the insurgency, he wrote, “I would rather you went to any IDP camp in Adamawa to ask this.”

I would rather you went to any IDP camp in Adamawa to ask this. https://t.co/DGXEKxTgU4 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 12, 2017



Atiku had earlier listed some of his companies to include: NICOTES (now Intels) founded in 1989; Prodeco, 1996; a farm, 1982; ABTI schools, 1992.

1. NICOTES (now Intels) founded in 1989.

2. Prodeco, 1996

2. My farm, 1982.

3. ABTI schools, 1992 https://t.co/eHIhnQbnI5 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 7, 2017