Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will present the keynote address in this year’s Annual Conference of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), aimed at repositioning Nigerian economy for better performance.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chairman of CICAN Abuja chapter, Mr. Frederick Idehai, in a statement.

Idehai said the conference which is scheduled for Thursday, 24th October 2019 will also have heads of government agencies and other major players in the nation’s economy from private and public sectors, make meaningful contributions on the development of the trade and investment sector.



According to him, the conference, which is the second in series to be organised by CICAN Abuja, is tagged ‘Next Level: Unlocking The Underutilized Potentials In The Non-Oil Sector; The Role Of MSMEs, Export, Standards And Skill Acquisition.’

ALSO READ Suspend planned charge on USSD access, FG tells MTN, others





According the CICAN Chairman, the decision to institute the annual conference was borne out of the association’s passion to complement efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards charting a better path for the Nigerian economy.



Idehai said the event, would also see to the unveiling of the second edition of CICAN’s Compendium, a publication that chronicles activities in the nation’s industry, trade and investment sector.



“The conference will also avail stakeholders from the public and private sectors the opportunity to showcase their achievements recorded in their various endeavours as well as the challenges militating against their operations.



“Papers will be presented by resource persons on key issues, including the Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo; Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Yewande Sadiku and the acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Azinge,” the statement said.



He further stated that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Maryam Katagum will attend make contributions on the Nigerian trade space moving forward.

